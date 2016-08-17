1B Miguel Cabrera (left biceps strain) missed the Tuesday game but could return to the lineup as early as Wednesday.

1B Anthony Rizzo had 16 game-winning RBIs through Monday's games, tied with Washington's Daniel Murphy for most in the majors.

SS Javier Baez went 2-for-4 with his 13th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the sixth inning. It was his first homer against the Brewers since Aug. 13, 2014. The homer was his seventh this season while behind in the count.

3B Kris Bryant was 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-out RBI single to left in the third inning to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead. He's now hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 14-for-37 during that stretch. Bryant has a .342 average with 39 games in 46 games against NL Central opponents this season.

LHP Jon Lester (12-4, 2.93 ERA) makes his 24th start of the season on Wednesday as the Cubs host the Brewers in game three of the four-game series. In his last outing on Aug. 11 against St. Louis, Lester allowed just two runs on five hits over six innings in a 4-3 Chicago victory. He's 2-2 with a 3.06 ERA in five starts against Milwaukee, including one this season. Lester has 18 quality starts in 23 appearances this season.

RHP Jason Hammel (13-5) won his career-best sixth straight while allowing just two hits, walking three and striking out seven over seven scoreless innings. Hammel has not allowed a run in his last 22 innings, all at Wrigley Field. "I had good fastball command tonight except for three or four hitters," said Hammel, who tossed his third straight scoreless outing. "The walks are bugging me. Unnecessary stress. If I could clean that up we're going to be in a really good place." Cubs starting pitchers are now 10-0 with a 1.12 ERA in 14 games this month.

CF Dexter Fowler reached base three times in Tuesday's first game and then had game two off until being called to pinch hit in the eighth inning. Fowler was 1-for-2 in game one with a run scored and two walks. He's reached base safely in 18 of his last 21 games since returning from the disabled list on July 22. The Cubs are 21-4 when Fowler reaches base safely at least three times a game.

RHP Trevor Cahill (2-3) worked five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks in Tuesday's 4-0 victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader with the Brewers. The start was Cahill's first since April, 26, 2015 with Atlanta. His 84 pitches were the most in a game since Aug. 6, 2015, when he tossed 95 with the Oklahoma City Dodgers. He was activated from the disabled list and called up from Triple-A Iowa to serve as the Cubs' 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader.

2B Ben Zobrist (2-for-4, double) is batting .315 in his last 21 games since July 23. He collected his 30th multi-hit game of the season and is hitting .392 against Milwaukee this season.