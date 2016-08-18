RHP Jake Arrieta (14-5, 2.55 ERA) makes his 24th start of the season and 12th at home on Thursday in the series finale against the Brewers. In his last start on Aug. 12 against St. Louis, he allowed one run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings in the Cubs' 13-2 victory. Arrieta is 5-3 with a 2.31 ERA in 10 career starts against the Brewers, including a 3-0 mark in his past three meetings.

LF Jorge Soler went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs and is now batting .379 in 10 games since returning from the disabled list. He is batting .338 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in his past 25 games.

RHP Spencer Patton was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday and rejoined the Cubs for the fourth time this season, having posted a 1-1 record with a 5.11 ERA in nine big league outings. He was 1-0 with 11 saves and a 0.77 ERA in 34 relief appearances at Iowa. Patton has averaged 14.7 strikeouts per nine innings in the majors while limiting foes to a .175 batting average.

RHP John Lackey likely will miss his scheduled start on Saturday in Colorado but will stay off the disabled list for now. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said it is more a precaution after Lackey was afflicted by shoulder stiffness in his last start, a no-decision Sunday in a 6-4 loss to the Cardinals. LHP Mike Montgomery will make the start in his place.

RHP Joe Smith was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday with a left hamstring strain. Smith, 32, was acquired from the Angels on Aug. 1 and has posted no record with a 7.36 ERA in six appearances with the Cubs. He has combined to go 1-4 with a 4.14 ERA in 44 relief outings between the two clubs.

2B Ben Zobrist was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. He has reached base at least twice in eight of his last 10 games. He is tied for the team lead with 31 multi-hit efforts, and he is batting .278 in 110 games.

OF Chris Coghlan was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday due to a right rib contusion. Coghlan, 31, was batting .222 with four doubles and five RBIs in 27 games since returning to the Cubs in June. He began the season by playing 51 games for Oakland. He has a combined .165 average with nine doubles, five home runs and 19 RBIs in 78 games.