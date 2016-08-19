FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
August 20, 2016 / 7:12 AM / a year ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jake Arrieta (15-5) worked 5 2/3 innings for the win Thursday, allowing five runs on three hits while while walking seven. "You could see from the first three innings I was able to pound the strike zone with pretty much everything and make them put the ball in play," Arrieta said. "I got away from it a little bit after that point."

1B Anthony Rizzo was 2-for-5 with two doubles and a RBI on Thursday. He connected on his 35th and 36th two-base hits of the season, giving him sole possession of the National League lead.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (11-7, 2.19 ERA) makes his 23rd start of the season and 11th on the road Friday. The last time out, he struck out 12 batters while walking none for the second time this season although the Cubs lost 8-4. He has a career 1-1 with a 5.01 ERA against the Rockies, including a loss April 15 that was his only home setback of the season.

3B Kris Bryant went 5-for-5 with two homers, four runs scored and five RBIs on Thursday. It was his fourth career game with at least five RBI and third this season. Bryant matched career bests in hits and runs scored. "You really have to enjoy a 5-for-5 day, they don't happen too much,'' Bryant said. " It was a fun day to hit, that's for sure."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
