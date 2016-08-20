RHP Felix Pena had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa and retired the three batters he faced in the ninth, striking out Daniel Descalso and Ryan Raburn. At Iowa, Pena was 3-4 with three saves and a 3.41 ERA in 36 appearances. In those games, Pena, 26, has 81 strikeouts and 23 walks in 63 1/3 innings while limiting opponents to a .203 average -- .217 by right-handed hitters and .180 by left-handed hitters.

LHP Rob Zastryzny had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa and pitched a scoreless 10th, allowing two hits with one walk and one strikeout and leaving the bases loaded by getting Gerardo Parra to ground out. Zastryzny, 24, is a combined 10-5 with a 4.31 ERA in 24 games, 23 starts, at Double-A Tennessee and Iowa. He was promoted to Iowa on May 24 and is 7-3 with a 4.33 ERA there in 15 games, 14 starts, while limiting left-handed hitters to a .190 average. The Cubs chose him in the second round of the 2013 draft out of the University of Missouri. He will work out of the bullpen with the Cubs.

RHP Kyle Hendricks gave up one run on David Dahl's leadoff homer and four hits in six innings. He has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his past 16 starts, dating back to May 22. In that span, Hendrick has a 1.63 ERA, lowering his overall ERA to 2.16.

RHP Aaron Brooks was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. He has been sidelined all season due to a hip contusion.

RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) ) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. Beeler went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25.

RHP John Lackey (right shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Monday. The 37-year-old Lackey is 9-7 with a 3.41 ERA in 24 starts this season. An MRI revealed no structural issues. The move was more precautionary, and when manager Joe Maddon was asked if Lackey was in agreement with the decision, Maddon said. "John was very good. He gets it also, knowing that it's nothing really serious and we can calm it down right now, that's going to set him up for the rest of the year. I think he knew it was the right thing to do."

CF Dexter Fowler hit his sixth leadoff homer and the 20th of his career. His six leadoff homers are tied for the third most in Cubs history with Rick Monday in 1973 and Jimmy Ryan in 1889. Fowler has reached base in 15 of his past 18 games, hitting .270 (17-for-63) in that span with a .385 on-base percentage.

RF Jason Heyward didn't play Thursday, and manager Joe Maddon said with the Rockies starting two left-handed pitchers in this series, he would use Hayward only in an emergency and return him to the lineup Monday at San Diego. Hayward is 9-for-48 (.188) this month with one RBI.

RHP Hector Rondon (right triceps strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Wednesday. Rondon on the disabled list was a precautionary move and not a big setback. He had experienced discomfort about 10 days ago, and the Cubs didn't want the situation to worsen. Manager Joe Maddon said, "I really believe if this was later (in the season) or the postseason, he'd be playing tonight. But we just felt why take that risk?"