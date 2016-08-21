1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-5 an Saturday and has now hit safely in 22 of his past 26 games with eight multi-hit games. Rizzo is batting .311 (32-for-103) during that span.

3B Kris Bryant went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. The homer was his 31st and broke a tie with Colorado's Nolan Arenado for the National League lead. Bryant has four or more RBIs in a game five times this season and previously did it Aug. 18 against Milwaukee. He has hit safely in 13 of 17 games this month with nine multi-hit games and is batting .380 (27-for-71) in that span.