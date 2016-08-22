FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
August 23, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Rob Zastryzny, who was promoted from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, allowed two hits in two scoreless innings Sunday. In his first two appearances in the big leagues, Zastryzny has pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and has allowed four hits and two walks.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 on Sunday at Colorado and has now hit safely in 23 of his past 27 games with nine multi-hit games. Rizzo is batting .318 (34-for-107) in that span.

SS Addison Russell went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs off Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa, giving Russell 17 homers for the season. It was the third multi-homer game of Russell's career and his second this season (July 5 against Cincinnati).

3B Kris Bryant, who went 1-for-4 on Sunday at Coors Field, has hit safely in 14 of 18 games in August with nine multi-hit games. He is hitting .373 (28-for-75) in that span with four doubles, one triple, five homers, 15 RBIs and 17 runs.

RHP Jason Hammel allowed 10 hits and 10 runs, six earned, in 3 1/3 innings Sunday at Coors Field. Hammel gave up 10 runs, all earned, on July 1 while pitching four innings at the New York Mets. He became the first Cubs pitcher since Sheriff Blake in 1930 to allow 10 runs in two starts in a single season.

