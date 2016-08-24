1B Anthony Rizzo equaled his career high with four hits Monday night. He has done it eight times. He has hit safely in 49 of his past 57 games, batting .344 (77-for-224) in that span.

SS Addison Russell hit his 18th homer Monday night, the most by a Cubs shortstop since Alex Gonzalez hit 20 in 2003. Russell has a six-game hitting streak (8-for-23, .348).

3B Kris Bryant moved into a tie for the National League home run lead with his 32nd on Monday at San Diego. He tied Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado. Bryant is hitting .406 (26-for-64) with six home runs, 16 RBIs and 18 runs in his past 15 games.

LHP Jon Lester, who threw six innings of one-run ball to beat the Padres on Monday, is 10-1 since May 27. He is 5-0 since the All-Star break with a 2.28 ERA. Overall, he has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 21 of his 25 starts, including 15 starts with one or fewer earned runs. He is 2-1 with a 2.96 ERA in four career starts against the Padres.

RF Jason Heyward's two-run homer Monday was his sixth of the season. However, it was his first homer since July 29. He finished 1-for-4, and he is batting .225/.304/.320.