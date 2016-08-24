RHP Jake Arrieta threw eight shutout innings to beat the Padres on Tuesday. He is 16-5 this season and 27-5 over his past 37 starts since the beginning of August 2015. He has a 1.84 ERA in those 37 starts while averaging more than 6 2/3 innings per outing. He is 10-2 in 13 road starts this season with a 2.99 ERA. The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner leads the National League with 16 wins, and his 2.62 ERA ranks fourth.

SS Addison Russell has homered in a career-best three consecutive games, and he has hit five homers over the past five games to give him 19 for the season. His 19 homers are the most by a Cubs shortstop since Alex Gonzalez hit 20 in 2003. He also extended his hitting streak to seven games (10-for-28, .357).

3B Kris Bryant hit his 33rd homer Tuesday night to remain tied with Colorado's Nolan Arenado for the National League lead. Tuesday marked the ninth time this season that Bryant homered in back-to-back games. He is hitting .481 (13-for-27) during a seven-game hitting streak. Bryant is batting .409 (27-for-66) over his past 15 games with seven home runs, 18 RBIs and 20 runs.

2B Ben Zobrist was 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run Tuesday night. He is hitting .330 (33-for-100) over his past 28 games since July 23.