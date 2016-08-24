FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 24, 2016 / 11:01 PM / a year ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jake Arrieta threw eight shutout innings to beat the Padres on Tuesday. He is 16-5 this season and 27-5 over his past 37 starts since the beginning of August 2015. He has a 1.84 ERA in those 37 starts while averaging more than 6 2/3 innings per outing. He is 10-2 in 13 road starts this season with a 2.99 ERA. The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner leads the National League with 16 wins, and his 2.62 ERA ranks fourth.

SS Addison Russell has homered in a career-best three consecutive games, and he has hit five homers over the past five games to give him 19 for the season. His 19 homers are the most by a Cubs shortstop since Alex Gonzalez hit 20 in 2003. He also extended his hitting streak to seven games (10-for-28, .357).

3B Kris Bryant hit his 33rd homer Tuesday night to remain tied with Colorado's Nolan Arenado for the National League lead. Tuesday marked the ninth time this season that Bryant homered in back-to-back games. He is hitting .481 (13-for-27) during a seven-game hitting streak. Bryant is batting .409 (27-for-66) over his past 15 games with seven home runs, 18 RBIs and 20 runs.

2B Ben Zobrist was 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run Tuesday night. He is hitting .330 (33-for-100) over his past 28 games since July 23.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.