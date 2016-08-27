LHP Mike Montgomery gave up three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and four walks in five innings. Montgomery has posted a 2.35 ERA in his last six games (one start).

LHP Aroldis Chapman recorded his 30th overall save. He has converted 10 of 12 opportunities since joining the Cubs on July 25. Chapman struck out two in a scoreless 10th inning.

SS Addison Russell, who drove in the Cubs' first run against the Dodgers, has an RBI in career-high five consecutive games. Russell went 1-for-5.

3B Kris Bryant homered twice, including the go-ahead two-run shot in the 10th, rallying the Cubs to a 6-4 victory over the Dodgers on Friday night. Bryant, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, tagged Dodgers LHP Adam Liberatore (2-1) after Dexter Fowler singled to start the inning. It was his National League-best 35th home run, boosting the Cubs (82-45) to their fourth straight win. "It obviously didn't feel like it was winnable for us though we were only down by a run at one point," said Bryant, who scored three times to increase his NL-leading run total to 107. "I don't know, it was kind of one of those weird games, but this is our team and we did it last year."

RHP John Lackey (right shoulder strain) threw a bullpen session. Manager Joe Maddon believes Lackey, who hasn't pitched in the past two weeks, is targeting a September return

RHP Joe Smith (left hamstring strain) is scheduled to pitch a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. Smith has been on the disabled list since Aug. 17.

RHP Hector Rondon (right triceps strain) is progressing well, manager Joe Maddon said. Maddon said Rondon will probably rejoin the club during the first week of September.