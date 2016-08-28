1B Anthony Rizzo drove in one of the Cubs' runs with an RBI single in the first inning. Rizzo is tied with 3B Kris Bryant for the team lead in RBIs at 89. Rizzo, who went 2-for-4, recorded his 34th multi-hit game.

3B Kris Bryant extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the first inning. Bryant is hitting .394 with five homers and 11 RBIs on the Cubs' current trip.

RHP Joe Smith (left hamstring strain) was sent on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. Smith has been on the disabled list since Aug. 17. He pitched one inning and had two strikeouts.

RHP Jason Hammel (13-7) lasted only 2 1/3 innings, surrendering three runs on five hits with one strikeout and no walks on 39 pitches (28 strikes).

RF Jason Heyward came of the bench to pinch hit and drove in C Willson Contreras in the seventh inning. Heyward is batting .229 with five home runs and 24 RBIs.