LF Kris Bryant extended his hitting streak to 10 games on Sunday. Bryant went 2-for-3 with a double, walked once and struck out once in a 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The National League's Rookie of the Year in 2015 needs hits in his next four games to equal the longest hitting streak of his career, 14 games. During his streak, Bryant is batting .488 (20-for-41) with three doubles, seven home runs and 16 RBIs.

LHP Jon Lester recording his sixth consecutive quality start and 21st of the season Sunday yet did not receive his 15th victory. Lester pitched six shutout innings, conceded just three hits and two walks and collected six strikeouts before the Cubs allowed an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth inning that led to a 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since the All-Star break, Lester has compiled a 5-0 record and a 2.01 earned-run average while limiting opposing hitters to a .195 batting average.

C David Ross played his final game in Los Angeles on Sunday. The 39-year-old Ross, who will retire after the season, played his first three seasons for the Dodgers from 2002-04 after they drafted him in 1998. Ross struck out three times in three at-bats and walked once in a 1-0 loss to the Dodgers. The Cubs are the seventh team for which Ross has played.

2B Ben Zobrist watched his seven-game hitting streak end Sunday. Zobrist went 0-for-3, struck out once and walked once in a 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Zobrist hit .353 (12-for-34) during the nine-game road trip with two doubles, a triple, one home run, six RBIs, two walks and five runs scored.

RF Jason Heyward extended his hitting streak to seven games Sunday. Heyward finished 2-for-4 in a 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. During his hitting streak, Heyward is batting .333 (9-for-27) with three doubles and three RBIs.