RHP Jake Arrieta had a no-decision after allowing a season-high six runs and five hits while walking three and striking out six on Monday night. He has allowed 12 earned runs in his last two starts against the Pirates after giving up just nine total in his first 10 starts since joining the Cubs in 2013. Arrieta had not allowed a homer against Pittsburgh at Wrigley Field in his first 37 career innings until Josh Bell’s solo shot in the fourth. He also went 1-for-3 at the plate and his 15 hits are the most by any big league pitchers this season.

SS Javier Baez tied a career high with four hits in six at-bats. His triple in the 12th inning was the first of his career and it was the first time this season he collected two extra-base hits in a game.

C Willson Contreras belted his ninth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the eighth inning, on Monday night. Contreras has homered in both games with an at-bat at Wrigley Field against the Pirates. He also threw out two base-stealers on Monday.

LF Jorge Soler (3-for-5) collected a home run, double and two RBIs and tied the score at 6 with his solo home run in the ninth inning. He matched a career high for homers with the shot and it marked his first three-hit game since July 24, 2015, at Philadelphia. He has 14 RBIs in 19 games since coming off the disabled list.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (12-7, 2.19 ERA) makes his 25th start of the season and 13th at home on Tuesday. He has the major league’s lowest ERA and is 8-1 with a 1.38 ERA in his last 13 outings. It will be his sixth career start against Pittsburgh and he’s gone 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in those appearances. He collected the win over the Pirates on June 19 at Wrigley Field, allowing one run in six innings in the Cubs’ 10-5 victory.

PH Miguel Montero came off the bench for his third walk-off hit with an RBI single in the 13th inning on Monday night. Montero, who last had a walk-off on April 30, 2014, against the Rockies, helped the Cubs to their fifth walk-off win.