LHP Mike Montgomery (1-1, 3.50 ERA) had his start moved back from Wednesday against the Pirates to Thursday against the Giants. RHP Jason Hammel will come back on short rest to start Wednesday. Montgomery allowed only three runs despite walking four and giving up six hits in a no-decision Friday at Dodger Stadium, a 6-4 Cubs win in extra innings.

1B Anthony Rizzo was 1-for-4 with a first-inning home run and two RBIs. It was Rizzo's first homer since Aug. 14 against St. Louis and marked his 17th game-winning RBI of the season, tied for most in the majors with Nolan Arenado. He has driven in four runs in the past two games and has 93 RBIs on the season, most among NL first basemen.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (13-7) lowered his season ERA to a major-league-best 2.09 by shutting out the Pirates for seven innings Tuesday. He improved to 9-1 with a 1.21 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) at Wrigley Field this season. The home ERA is the best in baseball. Hendricks' nine straight home wins are the longest streak by a Cubs pitcher since Ryan Dempster had 10 in a row in 2008. Hendricks has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 18 straight starts dating back to May 22.

3B Kris Bryant (1-for-4) extended a hitting streak to 12 games with a third-inning double. That marks his longest hitting streak of the season and is tied for second longest of his career.

RHP Jason Hammel (13-7, 3.21 ERA) will pitch Wednesday against Pittsburgh in place of originally scheduled LHP Mike Montgomery, who moves to Thursday against San Francisco. Hammel, hit for three runs on five hits in a 2 1/3-inning outing Saturday at Los Angeles, will get a chance to bounce back sooner than expected. He is 3-2 in August with two consecutive losses.

C Miguel Montero was 1-for-3 with an RBI for the second straight night, and he has driven in five runs in his past four games. He is batting .455 with two walks during that span.