LHP Mike Montgomery had no decision in his first career start at Wrigley Field. He allowed four runs on three hits while striking out one and walking three in his four-inning outing. Montgomery allowed three runs for the second consecutive start.

RHP Jake Buchanan was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. He was 12-8 with a 4.34 ERA in 24 appearances (22 starts) with Iowa this season. Buchanan went 2-1 with a 1.35 ERA in his final three Iowa starts. Buchanan was in spring training with the Houston Astros but was released on March 31 and signed a minor league deal with the Cubs in early April.

SS Addison Russell went 1-for-4 with the big blow -- a two-run single -- coming in the seventh inning to score the tying and go-ahead runs in Thursday's 5-4 Cubs win. He now has 88 RBIs, including 32 in his last 32 games. Russell has gone 8-for-18 with 23 RBIs with the bases loaded.

3B Kris Bryant (1-for-3) extended his hitting streak to a career-high tying 14 with his first-inning RBI single. He has a .496 on-base percentage in his last 26 games dating to Aug. 5.

LHP Jon Lester (14-4, 2.70 ERA) makes his 27th start of the season. In his last outing, he allowed just three hits in six innings but had a no-decision in the Cubs' 1-0 loss. He finished August with a 3-0 record and 1.71 ERA in five starts. Lester is 3-1 with a 2.67 ERA in four career starts against the Giants. He has a team-leading 21 quality starts in 26 appearances.

RHP Joe Smith (left hamstring strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Thursday and came up with the victory after working the seventh and eighth innings of the Cubs 5-4 victory over the Giants. Acquired by the Cubs from the Angels on Aug. 1, he's now 2-4 with six holds plus six saves in 44 relief appearances between the two clubs. Smith had two scoreless innings in a pair of rehab outings at Triple-A Iowa.

C David Ross went 1-for-2 with two walks, reaching base three times. He has a .403 on-base percentage in his last 26 games going back to June 12.

CF Dexter Fowler was 2-for-4 with a run, a walk and stolen base. He drew a 13-pitch walk to lead off the game. Fowler has a .500 on-base percentage in 94 plate appearances leading off games this season. It was his 27th multi-hit game.

OF Chris Coghlan (right rib contusion) was activated from the 15-day disabled list and promptly inserted in Thursday's lineup and went 1-for-3 with an RBI double. Coghlan, 31, has hit .165 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 78 games this season between Oakland and Chicago. He rejoined the Cubs in a June 9 trade with the A's. He batted .478 in five rehab games at Triple-A Iowa.