a year ago
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
September 4, 2016 / 11:21 PM / a year ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jake Arrieta (16-6) gave up three runs (two earned) and four hits in six innings Saturday in a loss to the Giants. He struck out seven, walked two and threw two wild pitches, including one that allowed a run to score. Arrieta leads the National League with 12 wild pitches this season. He has posted a 6.50 ERA in his past three home starts.

INF Javier Baez stole his team-leading 12th base Saturday against the Giants. He also drove in a run on a sacrifice fly for his 48th RBI. He is hitting .301 (34-for-113) against left-handed pitchers this season.

RF Jorge Soler (ingrown toenail) was a late scratch from the lineup Saturday against the Giants. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning. He is batting .247.

RHP Hector Rondon (triceps) said he was feeling good after he threw a 22-pitch simulated game Saturday. His plan for a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa was canceled. He could be activated from the disabled list Monday.

