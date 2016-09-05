LHP Aroldis Chapman worked two scoreless innings Sunday against the Giants, allowing a hit while walking one and striking out a season-high four. It was his third outing of the season of at least two innings.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-6 with two runs. It was his 11th game with three or more hits this season, tied with Kris Bryant for tops on the team. Rizzo is batting .294 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs.

SS Addison Russell went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a walk and a run. It was his fourth three-hit game of the season, and he scored the game-tying run in the ninth inning.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (13-7, 2.09 ERA) takes the mound Monday in the opener of a three-game series at Milwaukee. The NL Pitcher of the Month for August, Hendricks posted a 4-0 record with a major-league-leading 1.28 ERA in six starts. He will be making his ninth career start against Milwaukee and third this season. Overall against the Brewers, Hendricks is 4-2 with a 2.08 ERA.

RHP John Lackey got a no-decision after a solid five-inning outing against San Francisco in his first Cubs start since Aug. 14. He allowed just one hit and two runs Sunday for his fourth career start of at least five innings with one or fewer hit allowed. Lackey was placed on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 15), and he was activated Sunday. He did not require a rehab outing as part of his return. With 156 strikeouts, Lackey has struck out nearly one batter per inning while issuing only 43 walks.

RF Jason Heyward went 3-for-6 with three RBIs, including the game-tying hit in the ninth inning and the game-winner in the 13th. It marked his fourth career walk-off RBI and first since Aug. 18, 2010, vs. the Nationals. The three RBIs tied a season high. Heyward is batting .307 in his past 13 games.