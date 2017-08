C Tim Federowicz was recalled from Triple-A Iowa Tuesday.

INF Munenori Kawasaki was recalled from Triple-A Iowa Tuesday.

OF Albert Almora Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Iowa Tuesday.

RHP Spencer Patton was recalled from Triple-A Iowa Tuesday.

RHP Hector Rondon was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. He had been out since Aug. 16 with a strained right triceps.