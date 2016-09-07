RHP R.J. Alvarez was designated for assignment Tuesday by the Cubs. He was claimed off waivers from the Oakland Athletics on June 12 and appeared in 20 games for Double-A Tennessee, going 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA.

C Tim Federowicz is back with the Cubs after they selected his contract Tuesday from Triple-A Iowa. The 29-year-old appeared in 13 games for Chicago from late April to early June but spent most of the season at Iowa where he batted .293 in 65 games and hit eight home runs and 12 doubles while driving in 39 runs.

INF Munenori Kawasaki had a pinch-hit RBI double Tuesday as he returned to the Cubs' roster as a September call-up. Kawasaki had a brief stint with the Cubs earlier this season and batted .255 in 102 games for Triple-A Iowa, with 20 stolen bases.

OF Albert Almora will get his first taste of a pennant race after he was brought back by the Cubs on Tuesday from Triple-A Iowa. Almora batted .303 in 80 games for Iowa with four home runs, 18 doubles, three triples and 43 RBI. He was with the Cubs from June 7 to July 20 of this season and hit .265. in 34 games.

RHP Spencer Patton was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Iowa where he compiled a 1.00 ERA in 35 games this season and struck out 59 in 36 innings of work. Patton also appeared in 12 games for the Cubs in 2016, giving up nine earned runs over 17 1/3 innings.

RHP Hector Rondon returned to action Tuesday with a one-run inning against the Brewers in Milwaukee. Rondon had been reinstated from the disabled list earlier in the day after being sidelined with a strained right triceps since Aug. 17.