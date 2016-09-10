LHP Aroldis Chapman recorded his 13th save with the Cubs and 34th overall with a perfect ninth inning. Opposing batters are hitting .159 against Chapman since he joined the Cubs on July 25. Chapman has 33 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings with the Cubs.

RHP Justin Grimm was healthy and available after facing just one batter on Wednesday against the Brewers before departing with an illness.

LF Kris Bryant recorded his 37th home run on the season, a two-run, two-out shot off Astros RHP Joe Musgrove in the fifth inning. Bryant has the most homers by a Cub since Aramis Ramirez belted 38 in 2006. He is tied for the National League lead in homers with Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado.

LHP Jon Lester worked seven scoreless innings for his seventh consecutive win, the longest active winning streak in the National League. His career-long streak is eight games from April 28-June 16, 2010. Lester has allowed one run or fewer in each of his last five starts, a career-long streak. He is 4-0 with a 0.78 ERA during that span.

RHP Hector Rondon worked a perfect eighth inning in his second appearance since being reinstated from the 15-day disabled list (right triceps strain). Rondon recorded a pair of strikeouts after allowing two hits and one run Tuesday night in his first outing since landing on the DL on Aug. 19.