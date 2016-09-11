RHP Carl Edwards Jr. struck out two batters in the ninth inning, increasing his season total to 41 strikeouts (against just 11 walks) over 30 innings. He has not allowed a run in 24 of 29 appearances and opponents are batting just .102 (10-for-98) against him.

C Willson Contreras threw out Astros CF Jake Marisnick as he attempted to steal second base in the fourth inning. Contreras entered Saturday second among all rookie catchers with nine attempted base-stealers thrown out. He finished 0-for-1 with a pair of walks and a sacrifice fly and has reached base in 52 of 61 games with an at-bat.

RHP John Lackey tossed his fourth consecutive quality start and his 19th on the season, which ranks tied for fifth in the National League and second on the staff behind LHP Jon Lester (23). Lackey, who allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts over six innings, is 2-2 with a 2.22 ERA over his last seven starts.

CF Dexter Fowler finished 1-for-3 with a walk, one game after snapping an 0-for-19 skid. Fowler was stranded in scoring position in the first inning for a second consecutive game. His .807 OPS is the second-highest of his career following the .863 OPS he posted with the Rockies in 2012.