RHP Jake Arrieta improved to 11-2 on the road this season with his National League-leading 17th victory. He leads the majors in road wins and is 24-3 on the road over the last two seasons. Arrieta joins RHP Fergie Jenkins (1969-71) and RHP Hippo Vaughn (1917-20) as the only pitchers in club history with 11 road wins in consecutive seasons.

DH Jorge Soler set a single-season high with his 11th home run in the third inning off Astros RHP Mike Fiers. Soler belted 10 homers in 404 plate appearances with the Cubs last season. He's made 246 plate appearances this season.

SS Addison Russell tied a single-game high with three hits and became the fourth shortstop in Cubs history to reach 20 home runs, joining Alex Gonzalez (2003), Ernie Banks (1955-61) and Roy Smalley (1950). Russell and Banks are the only Cubs shortstops with 20 homers and 90 RBIs in a season.

RHP Justin Grimm recorded two critical outs with the bases loaded in the sixth inning after issuing his 20th walk in 49 innings this season. Grimm has allowed just one earned run over his last 27 appearances.