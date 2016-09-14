RHP Kyle Hendricks came within three outs of a no-hitter Monday night before Jeremy Hazelbaker cracked a solo homer. Hendricks still earned his 15th win and lowered his National League-leading ERA to 2.03, pushing him firmly into the Cy Young Award discussion. Hendricks walked two and struck out seven even though he claimed he had his worst bullpen session of the year.

RHP Jason Hammel gets the call Tuesday night when Chicago continues its three-game series in St. Louis. Hammel was rocked for 13 hits and nine runs, eight earned, over 5 2/3 innings in Milwaukee Sept. 6, continuing a recent trend of inconsistent outings. But Hammel, who's 4-4 with a 4.80 ERA in 10 career starts against the Cardinals, owns two wins this year at Busch Stadium.

CF Dexter Fowler picked on Mike Leake for his second homer of the year in the fifth and his 11th overall, a two-run blast that had the hang time of a Ray Guy punt and landed 417 feet away from the plate. Fowler also broke a dry stretch in the power department, as his last before Monday night was Aug. 19 at Colorado. It was his fifth career homer at Busch Stadium.

LF Ben Zobrist broke a 76 at-bat drought without a homer in the second inning, giving him 15 for the year. That's his most homers in a season since he belted 20 in 2012 while playing for Tampa Bay. Zobrist added a double in the ninth to cap a 2-for-4 night that upped his batting average to .270.

RF Jason Heyward went 0-for-3 with his 11th GIDP of the year in the fourth, lowering his batting average to .225, 43 points under his career average. But Heyward did make one of the season's top defensive plays, falling into the seats down the right field line to glove Hazelbaker's foul fly ball for the sixth inning's second out. He still has value defensively, even if he's been almost a complete zero with the bat.