SS Addison Russell's run-scoring double in the second gave him an MLB-high 91 RBI for his position this year. It also means this is the first Cubs team with three infielders who have knocked in at least 90 runs, as Anthony Rizzo has 98 and Kris Bryant has 94. The last team to accomplish that feat this decade was the 2010 New York Yankees (Robinson Cano, Alex Rodriguez, Mark Teixeira).

3B Kris Bryant went 1-for-5 with a single in the sixth, the only hit Chicago managed against hard-throwing reliever Anthony Reyes in 4 1/3 innings. Bryant left the bases loaded in the second with a strikeout on Reyes' 98 mph fastball and also chased a high fastball against Kevin Siegrist in the ninth for a second whiff. Bryant leads the team with 138 punchouts.

LHP Jon Lester makes the start Wednesday when Chicago wraps up its nine-game trip in St. Louis. Lester has been brilliant lately; he threw seven shutout innings Friday night in a 2-0 win at Houston that marked the fifth straight outing in which he had allowed one or no runs. Lester is 1-3 with a 2.62 ERA in seven regular-season outings against the Cardinals, which includes a six-inning no-decision last month.

RHP Jason Hammel fanned a season-high nine hitters in 5 2/3 innings Tuesday night but lost because he served up a pair of two-out, two-run homers. Hammel gave up six hits and four runs, walking two, as he was denied his third victory of the season in Busch Stadium. Hammel, who lamented the number of homers he has allowed lately, has coughed up a team-high 23 in 157 1/3 innings.

CF Dexter Fowler cracked his seventh leadoff homer of the year and the 21st of his career Tuesday night, his first hit in 11 career at-bats against Jaime Garcia. Fowler, who homered in consecutive games for the first time in three years, has belted six homers at Busch Stadium, more than he has hit in any ballpark save for Coors Field (29) and Wrigley Field (14).