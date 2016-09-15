LHP Mike Montgomery gets the call Thursday night when Chicago opens a 10-game homestand against Milwaukee. Montgomery's last start was against the Brewers on Sept. 7, when he worked five innings in a 2-1 loss, allowing only two hits and a run while fanning six in a no-decision. Montgomery will be making his fourth career appearance (second start) against the Brewers.

1B Anthony Rizzo's homer in the ninth inning put him in some select company. It gave him 31 homers and 101 RBIs for the year, making him just the second left-handed hitter in franchise history with multiple 30-homer, 100-RBI seasons. Billy Williams was the other one. Rizzo also became the first Cub since Sammy Sosa (1995-2003) to do it in consecutive years.

LHP Jon Lester continues to dominate hitters, giving up just three hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings Wednesday in a win at St. Louis. No runner even made it to scoring position against Lester, who in his last nine starts is 7-0 with a 1.02 ERA and has fanned 61 batters in 61 2/3 innings. Lester's 17 wins represent his highest total since he posted 19 for the 2010 Red Sox.

C David Ross enjoyed one of his best games, belting a two-run homer in the fifth and also gunning down a pair of basestealers. It was the 18th time in Ross' career, which ends after the Cubs' postseason run, that he nailed multiple basestealers in the same game. His homer was his eighth career blast against the Cardinals, which doesn't include a long ball in the 2012 NL wild-card Game while playing for Atlanta.

RF Jason Heyward snapped an 0-for-24 skid with a single up the middle in the fifth inning, later scoring on C David Ross' homer. Heyward also reached base in his last two plate appearances, singling in the sixth and walking in the eighth. If Chicago can get this guy going during the last 17 games and keep him going during the postseason, look out. Its already deep lineup could acquire another layer.