LHP Mike Montgomery had no decision as he worked six innings and tied a season high with seven strikeouts after allowing three runs (one earned) on Thursday. "(He) was really good, outstanding," Maddon said. "Good stuff, outstanding curve ball -- a really premium curve ball-- velocity was good and a sink on the fastball gives us ground balls. This guy's going to be really good."

LF Jorge Soler hit a two-run home run in the second inning to give the Cubs a temporary 2-0 lead. He has seven homers in 32 games since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 5. Soler has five homers in 50 games prior to going on the disabled list. The Cubs fell to 11-1 when he homers in a game.

RHP John Lackey (9-8, 3.35 ERA) makes his 27th start of the season and 15th at home in Friday's afternoon game. In his last game on Sept. 10 at Houston, he allowed just two runs in six innings but took the loss in a 2-1 Cubs setback. He's gone 2-1 with a 1.86 ERA in his last six starts. Lackey missed 19 games after being played on the disabled list on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 15) with a right shoulder strain.

C Miguel Montero has a .215 batting average for the season but has been a hot Cubs bat lately. On Thursday, he went 2-for-3 with a walk and is batting .387 in his last 12 games since Aug. 20, including four multi-hit efforts.

RF Jason Heyward was 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI. He's gone 4-for-7 in his last two games following a seven-game hitless streak (0-for-23). It was his second multi-hit game of the season. The eighth-inning double produced his first RBI since Sept. 5.