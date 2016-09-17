RHP Jake Arrieta (17-6, 2.91 ERA) makes his 29th start of the season and 11th all-time against Milwaukee on Saturday. He's 6-3 with a 2.78 ERA against the Brewers, a team he's faced twice this season. Arrieta allowed one run in five innings on April 28 and five runs in 5 2/3 innings on Aug. 18 in the meetings at Wrigley Field. His 17 victories are tied for the National League lead with teammate Jon Lester.

1B Anthony Rizzo had 31 homers and 101 RBIs as he sat out Friday's game. He's the second left-hander in Cubs history with at least 30 homers and 100 RBIs in a season (Billy Williams). He's also the fifth in Cubs history to record consecutive 30-homer, 100-RBI campaigns. The others: Sammy Sosa (nine); Ernie Banks and Hack Wilson (four apiece); and Ron Santo (two).

CF Albert Almora Jr. went 2-for-4 with a game-tying two-run home run in the fifth inning. It was his first homer since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Sept. 6.

RHP John Lackey earned a no-decision in his third start since returning from the disabled list earlier this month. He struck out eight, the most since Aug. 3 against Miami and his seven-inning outing was also the longest since coming back. It was the first time he allowed three or more runs since July 17 versus Texas.

C Miguel Montero went 1-for-3 with a walk-off home run in the 10th inning to lead the Cubs to a 5-4 victory. It was his third career walk-off home run and fourth career walk-off RBI. It was his first walk-off homer since Aug. 12, 2015 also against Milwaukee.

1B Chris Coghlan went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in his first three-hit game of the season and second multi-hit game with the Cubs. Both have come against Milwaukee this month. It was his first start of the season at first base.