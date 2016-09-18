RHP Carl Edwards Jr. gave up two home runs, including a grand slam, in the eighth inning Saturday against Milwaukee. He had allowed just one home run in 34 previous major league appearances in his career.

RHP Jake Arrieta (17-7) allowed four runs (three earned), struck out five and walked four in six innings Saturday against the Brewers in an attempt to become the National League's first 18-game winner. He has walked 21 in his past six starts. Arrieta also leads the league with 15 wild pitches

OF Jorge Soler did not play Saturday against the Brewers because of a tight side. He is hitting .244 with 12 home runs in 83 games.

INF Kris Bryant drove in a run with a triple on Saturday against the Brewers. He has 96 RBIs this season. His 115 runs scored lead the majors.

LF Chris Coghlan hit a two-run homer Saturday against the Brewers' Zach Davies for his first of the season with the Cubs. Coghlan has six home runs overall, with the other five for Oakland.