a year ago
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
September 20, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Anthony Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk to extend his on-base streak to 14 games. He also improved his batting average against Milwaukee RHP Wily Peralta to .500 (17-for-34) with four doubles, seven homers and 12 RBIs.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (15-8) worked six innings against the Brewers and allowed just two runs on six hits while striking out nine and walking none. It was his 21st consecutive start of three or fewer earned runs dating back to May 22, the longest streak by anyone this season. "I thought Kyle was really good," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "(He) didn't have his best command of his stuff, but still (nine strikeouts) that tells you what's going on with his movement."

RHP Jason Hammel (14-9, 3.60 ERA) starts Monday against the visiting Reds. He is 9-1 with a 1.77 ERA in 13 home starts. It is the second-best home record in baseball (trailing only teammate Kyle Hendricks). He is is 3-1 with a 3.52 ERA in 11 career games (10 starts) against Cincinnati. Hammel has not allowed a run in his past three starts against the Reds, including two scoreless appearances this season.

RF Jason Heyward (2-for-4) has three consecutive multi-hit games. It is the second time this season he has recorded three consecutive games of two or more hits. Heyward is now batting .230.

