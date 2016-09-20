1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a double, his 40th of the season and joined Mark Grace as the only Cubs left-handed batter with 40 doubles twice in their respective careers. Rizzo's 75 extra-base hits this season are a career high.

C Willson Contreras was 1-for-3 with a home run and RBI and became the first Cubs rookie catcher all time with at least 10 homers. He also recorded his 12th caught stealing, second most among rookie catchers.

SS Addison Russell was 2-for-4 with a double and homer -- his 21st of the season -- in the seventh inning. Russell is the first shortstop to reach 93 RBIs in his age 22 season or younger since Troy Tulowitzki did so at age 22 for the Rockies in 2007.

RHP Kyle Hendricks continues to lead the majors with a 2.06 ERA while teammate Jon Lester -Tuesday's scheduled starter - is next at 2.40.

LHP Jon Lester (17-4, 2.40 ERA) owns the National League's second-lowest ERA as he makes his 30th start of the season, hitting that milestone for the ninth straight year. In his last start on Sept. 14 at St. Louis he worked eight scoreless innings in a 7-0 Cubs triumph and extended his winning streak to eight games. He has the National League's second-lowest ERA. He's 2-0 with a 3.02 ERA in seven career starts against Cincinnati and is 1-0 in three starts this season.

RHP Jason Hammel (15-9) improved to 7-0 at Wrigley Field over his last seven starts as he allowed just two runs on four hits while striking out six and walking one on Monday. He has a 1.84 ERA in 14 home starts this season, the third best mark in the majors. Hammel became the fourth Cubs pitcher with at least 15 victories, the first time Chicago has had that many since 1935.

RF Jason Heyward was 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs as he clubbed his first home run since Aug. 22 in San Diego and first at home since July 29 against Seattle. He now has seven on the season.