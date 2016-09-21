FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
September 22, 2016 / 3:46 AM / a year ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-5 against the Reds on Tuesday. His three RBIs gave him 104 for the season as he tied Washington's Daniel Murphy for second in the NL. The 104 RBIs are also a career high. It was also his 15th game with at least three RBIs this season. Rizzo leads the Cubs with 41 multi-hit efforts.

LF Kris Bryant was 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run. He has hit safely in 14 of his past 15 games, going 25-for-58 (.431) in that stretch. He collected his fifth multi-double game of the season and 12th game with three or more hits.

RHP John Lackey (9-8, 3.42 ERA) is the last Cubs starter without a double-digit win total, but he hopes to rectify that in his 28th start of the season Wednesday against the Reds. Lackey had a no-decision in his last start -- a 5-4, come-from-behind Cubs win over the Brewers in 10 innings on Friday. He is 2-1 with a 2.36 ERA in his past seven starts, but he is 1-2 with a 6.38 ERA in three starts against Cincinnati this season. In his career against the Reds, Lackey is 4-4 with a 3.65 ERA in 12 st

LHP Jon Lester (18-4) earned his National League-leading 18th victory after allowing one run on six hits, walking none and striking out five in a seven-inning outing against Cincinnati. It is his highest win total since he had a career-best 19 in 2010 with the Boston Red Sox. He also leads the major leagues with 25 quality starts and has gone 9-0 with a 1.46 ERA in 12 starts since the All-Star break. Lester was also 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI double.

CF Dexter Fowler (2-for-3) has recorded a two-out RBI in both games this series and has hits in seven consecutive games against Cincinnati. He collected his 30th multi-hit game of the year.

RHP Pedro Strop (meniscus tear) threw a simulated game on Tuesday and is expected to be activated from the disabled list on Friday. He has been sidelined since Aug. 11.

RHP Pedro Strop threw a simulated game on Tuesday and is expected come off the disabled list Friday. He has been out since Aug. 11 after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus tear of his left knee. He threw about 20 pitches in the simulated game Tuesday and reported no problems. Strop is 2-2 with a 2.89 ERA in 50 appearances this season, and he could make up to five appearances in the final two weeks of the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
