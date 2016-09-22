RHP Jake Arrieta makes his 30th start of the season on Friday as the Cubs open their final home series of the regular season against the St. Louis Cardinals. In his last outing he allowed four runs (three earned) in six innings in an 11-3 Cubs loss. He has gone 6-5 with a 2.82 ERA in 15 home starts compared to an 11-2 records and 3.11 ERA in 14 starts on the road. He's 6-2 in 12 career starts against St. Louis.

1B Anthony Rizzo collected his 40th double on Tuesday to go with 30 home runs, making him the first left-handed hitter in Cubs history to with both a season and just the fourth overall. Rizzo joined Rogers Hornsby (1929), Derek Lee (2005) and Alfonso Soriano (2007) to accomplish that feat.

3B Kris Bryant hit his 38th home run of the season and 10th against the Reds this year, the most by a Cubs player all-time against Cincinnati. His 38 homers are the most by any Cub since Aramis Ramirez clubbed 38 in 2008.

RHP John Lackey (10-8) picked up his first victory since Aug. 9 and joined four fellow starters with double-digit wins as the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-2 on Wednesday night. Lackey, who missed 19 games with a right shoulder strain in August, had four strikeouts and walked just one while throwing 87 pitches. "I've only had a couple of games since coming off the DL, so I'm still building up a little bit," said Lackey, who allowed two runs and five hits over seven innings. "I felt like I got better tonight as far as arm strength. I should be right on time for when this gets real."

LHP Jon Lester's 18th victory on Tuesday not only gave him the NL lead, it was also the most by a Cubs lefty in a single season since Dick Ellsworth's 22 wins in 1963. Lester has allowed two or fewer runs and two or fewer walks in each of his last 10 starts. Cub manager Joe Maddon said Lester will get two more starts, giving him a shot at his first 20-win season.

CF Dexter Fowler was 2-for-4 with a homer and three runs scored. It was his first Wrigley Field home run since June 4 against Arizona, snapping a 30-game run without a home run at home. The Cubs improved to 14-1 this season when he scored last least two runs.

2B Ben Zobrist went 3-for-4 with two runs scored for his 11th three-hit game of the season and drew his 90th walk this year. He became the first switch-hitter in Cubs history with 90 walks and is the first Cub overall with 90 since Carlos Pena had 101 in 2011.

C Miguel Montero was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and recorded his second three-hit game of the season. He's now batting .344 with five RBIs in 11 games this month, including four multi-hit games. Montero is batting .320 with 15 RBIs in 31 games over the past two Septembers.