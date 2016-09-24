RHP Jake Arrieta (18-7) tied for the National League lead in wins with teammate Jon Lester and Washington's Max Scherzer. He scattered five hits while walking one and striking out 10 over seven scoreless innings. It was his fourth double-digit strikeout game of the season and 12th of his career. Arrieta improved to 6-1 with a 0.95 ERA in nine career regular-season starts against the Cardinals. He also went 1-for-3 at the plate and his 17 hits lead all major league pitchers.

1B Anthony RIzzo went 3-for-5 with two doubles and extended his hitting streak to seven games. His 105 RBIs are second-most in the NL behind Colorado's Nolan Arenado. Rizzo is batting .304 with 43 extra-base hits in 65 games against division opponents.

3B Kris Bryant (2-for-4 with a walk) collected his 41st multi-hit effort. Bryant recorded a hit in 10 of his last 11 games dating to Sept. 11. He's gone 13-for-49 in that stretch and is batting .297 for the season with 38 homers and 99 RBIs.

RHP Jason Hammel 15-9, 3.56 ERA) makes his 30th start of the season on Saturday. He's gone 10-1 with a 1.94 ERA in 14 home starts, the second-lowest ERA in baseball. In his last outing Sept. 19 against Cincinnati, he allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings in the Cubs' 5-2 come-from-behind victory. His 15 wins are a career-high. Hammel is 4-5 with a 4.95 ERA in 11 starts against the Cardinals.

2B Ben Zobrist was 1-for-3 collected his 69th RBI of the season with a run-scoring single in the opening inning. He's batting .316 in 16 games against the Cardinals this season. It was his first multi-RBI game since Aug. 24 at San Diego.

RHP Pedro Strop (torn left meniscus) was activated from the 15-day disabled list.