LF Jorge Soler (tight side) returned to the lineup after not starting since Sept. 16. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Soler entered Friday's game against the Cardinals as a pinch hitter.

RHP Jason Hammel (15-10) struggled in his latest audition for a playoffs roster spot on Saturday against the Cardinals. He allowed six runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings, tying his second-shortest outing of the season. His ERA rose from 3.56 to 3.83.

2B Ben Zobrist hit his third triple of the season on Saturday against the Cardinals. He is batting .268 this season.

RHP Pedro Strop (left meniscus tear) said he will have to pitch on back-to-back days during the final week of the regular season to show he's ready for the postseason. On Friday, he made his first appearance since landing on the disabled list Aug. 11. The Cubs plan to pitch him about three more times before the playoffs.