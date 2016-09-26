FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Addison Russell recorded his 94th RBI of the season Sunday, tying Houston's Carlos Correa among major league shortstops. Russell drove in 62 RBIs in home games.

LHP Jon Lester allowed three hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings to earn his league-leading 19th victory Sunday against St. Louis. Lester (19-4) struck out seven while lowering his ERA to 2.28, the second lowest in the majors.

C David Ross hit his 10th home run, a solo shot, Sunday against the Cardinals. He has double-digit home runs for the first time since 2007, when he had 17. Ross is planning to retire at the end of this season.

2B Ben Zobrist recorded his 12th three-hit game of the season Sunday against the Cardinals. He went 3-for-4 with a double. He is tied for the team lead for three-hit games. He is 8-for-13 in his last for games.

