2B Javier Baez hit his second career grand slam and added a two-run single for a career-high six RBIs. That also tied the club's high mark for the season.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (16-8) pitched six scoreless innings Monday at Pittsburgh, allowing seven hits while striking out five and walking none. He threw 93 pitches to improve his career-high win total. He lowered his major-league-leading ERA to 1.99. "Kyle was very good again," manager Joe Maddon said. "That was about the plan -- six innings, 90 pitches is what I had in my mind's eye."

3B Kris Bryant was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer. That put him into triple digits in RBIs with 101. His previous career best was 99. "Now there's nothing for him to shoot for next year. He's got his 100th RBI," manager Joe Maddon said.

LHP Jon Lester, who beat St. Louis on Sunday, is the first pitcher in Cubs history with eight starts in a row allowing one or no runs.

C David Ross hit his 10th homer of the season on Sunday. According to STATS Inc., he is the first player to go nine years between 10-homer seasons since Dale Sveum (1987-97).

RF Jason Heyward was 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and a run. He has scored a run in seven of his past 10 games.