RHP Jake Arrieta probably won't win the Cy Young Award again despite his 18-7 record, but it won't be because of the way he has pitched away from Wrigley Field. Arrieta goes for his 12th road win of the season Wednesday in Pittsburgh; he's 11-2 with a 3.11 ERA on the road and 7-5 with a 2.62 ERA at Wrigley. He's 0-1 in his last two starts against Pittsburgh after beginning his career with a 9-1 record and a 1.46 ERA in 12 starts.

SS Javier Baez had a run-scoring single in the ninth inning Tuesday, giving him seven RBIs in two games. He also absorbed a couple of hard hits. He was struck on the left wrist by a Ryan Vogelsong pitch in the second inning, and was clearly in pain as he walked to first base. He then hit the dirt hard near the third base grandstand trying to run down a foul pop-up in the sixth.

OF Jorge Soler (right side tightness) might be ready to play by this weekend in Cincinnati. The injury resurfaced Saturday, and an MRI on Tuesday didn't show any additional issues. He missed nearly two months of the season with a hamstring injury that occurred in early June.

INF Kris Bryant plans to pay off an incentive to teammate Chris Coghlan by giving him the meal money he's receiving for the team's road trip. Before Monday's game, Bryant promised that if Coghlan scored on what would be Bryant's 100th RBI of the season, Bryant would give him all the money in his wallet. Bryant wanted to reach the mark after finishing with 99 RBI last season. Bryant got the night off Tuesday.

RHP John Lackey has pitched 188 1/3 innings for the Cubs despite being on the disabled list for three weeks during the second half of the season. Does he regret not reaching the 200-inning mark at age 37? "I'm going to get to 200," he said -- a reference to the postseason innings he expects to pitch.

OF Chris Coghlan is one of the Cubs' hottest hitters as the season winds down. He reached base four times and had a pair of hits as the Cubs won 12-2 in Pittsburgh on Monday. Then he hit a three-run triple in the second inning against the Pirates' Ryan Vogelsong on Tuesday night. With two more hits Tuesday, he has a .423 average (11-for-26) in 10 games since Sept. 16.