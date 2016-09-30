LHP Rob Zastryzny, the Cubs' second-round pick in 2013, makes his first major league start Thursday. He has a 1-0 record and a 1.46 ERA in seven relief appearances since joining the team Aug. 19, striking out 13 and walking three. He has pitched only three times this month.

RHP Jake Arrieta once owned the Pirates, allowing them only 13 earned runs while going 9-1 in his first 12 starts against them. He has given up 19 runs in his past three games against them, including seven in the Pirates' 8-4 win Wednesday. Still, he vowed to be ready for his first postseason start, saying, "It doesn't matter (about the long layoff before he pitches again). I'll throw sides, I'll prepare, and whoever I face the first round, they're going to be in trouble."

RHP Jake Arrieta wasn't a fan of what he called the spring training-like feel Wednesday, but manager Joe Maddon pointed out the Cubs are 7-2 since he began sitting down starters after three at-bats or five or six innings pitched.

1B Anthony Rizzo's 33rd home run -- a solo shot in the first inning Wednesday -- gave him 79 extra-base hits. INF Kris Bryant has 77. They are the first Cubs teammates with at least 75 extra-base hits each since Hack Wilson (93) and Kiki Cuyler (80) in 1930.

RHP Jason Hammel (15-10) will skip his scheduled start Friday in Cincinnati with right elbow tightness. The move is precautionary and Hammel said he could have pitched through the discomfort, although it bothered him to throw sliders in his last start.

OF Chris Coghlan sustained a mild left ankle sprain while running into the left field wall on Sean Rodriguez's double in the fifth inning and left the game, although he didn't need assistance while leaving the field. Coghlan was an offensive force in the first two games of the four-game series in Pittsburgh, contributing two hits Monday night in a 12-2 Cubs win and a three-run triple in a 6-4 victory Tuesday. Manager Joe Maddon said of the injury, "Mild was used five to six times to describe it. He was able to walk off (the field), he wanted to stay in the game ... when guys are swinging well, they want to hit. Coghlan is day-to-day, but he won't play Thursday, according to Maddon.