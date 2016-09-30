RHP Jake Arrieta wasn't a fan of what he called the spring training-like feel Wednesday, but manager Joe Maddon pointed out the Cubs are 7-2 since he began sitting down starters after three at-bats or five or six innings pitched.

RHP Jake Arrieta wasn't a fan of what he called the spring-training-like feel Wednesday, but manager Joe Maddon pointed out the Cubs are 7-2 since he began sitting down starters after three at-bats or five or six innings pitched. "So I don't see any pattern there," Maddon said. "(The players) all knew it was going to happen before. There were no surprises. ... If they'd had more time to think it out, they probably wouldn't have said it."

RHP Jake Buchanan won't be available in October -- he was one of the Cubs' September call-ups -- but he will start Friday with RHP Jason Hammel resting a tight elbow. Buchanan gave up a run in one inning during his lone major league appearance of the year on Sept. 5 at Milwaukee, but does own previous experience in the bigs. He was 1-3 in 17 games, including two starts, with the Astros in 2014 and pitched in five more games for them in 2015. He has a 4.17 career ERA.

OF Jorge Soler (tightness in right side) rejoined the team Thursday in Pittsburgh after initially not being expected to return until this weekend in Cincinnati. "He's here to have some eyes on him," manager Joe Maddon said. "He took some swings and went through the (indoor conditioning) training stuff. We wanted to evaluate where he's at."

RHP Jason Hammel (15-10) will skip his scheduled start Friday in Cincinnati due to right elbow tightness. The move is precautionary, and Hammel said he could have pitched through the discomfort, although it bothered him to throw sliders in his last start. "To tell you the truth, I feel pretty good," Hammel said. "It stinks. I want to make the start, but we're thinking ahead about availability for October, obviously."

OF Chris Coghlan (mildly sprained ankle) wouldn't have played regardless Thursday after getting hurt running into the left field wall in PNC Park on Wednesday, but manager Joe Maddon said "he's better than what we thought." Maddon didn't say so, but the Cubs would like to get Coghlan some at-bats in Cincinnati if possible.