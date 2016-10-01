1B Anthony Rizzo has hit safely in 11 straight games against Cincinnati, batting .333 (15-for-45) with four homers and 13 RBIs in that span.

RHP Jake Buchanan allowed only two hits through five innings on Thursday. He walked one and struck out three over his 66 pitches. "I was just hoping to throw strikes, and compete," Buchanan said. "I'll take it. It felt good to get back out there. Hopefully build on that, come to spring training next year and try and compete." Buchanan was released by the Astros in March before signing with the Cubs. Friday's outing was his first start and second appearance overall for Chicago.

OF Jorge Soler was unavailable to play Friday night's series opener in Cincinnati due to continued right side discomfort. Manager Joe Maddon said Soler will be evaluated again on Saturday, but it's more likely he'll play Sunday. Soler hasn't played since September 24.

SS Addison Russell doubled home Ben Zobrist in the seventh inning on Thursday for his 95th RBI of the season. It also was his team-leading 44th RBI since the All-Star break.

2B Ben Zobrist hadn't homered since Sept. 12, homered twice on Friday night, going 3-for-4 with two homers, a double, and three RBIs. "Getting a few results here, hitting the ball harder, driving the ball a few times in the past week has helped," Zobrist said. "Regardless of whether you're making the playoffs or not, you want to finish the regular season strong. Try to be clicking on all cylinders." While he batted .243 in September, Zobrist drew 20 walks, the most for him in any month this season. "That's who he is," said manager Joe Maddon. "He'll got through spurts where he's not hitting the ball hard or getting a lot of hits, but you look up at the numbers and they're kind of like the same, because he doesn't pile on at-bats by putting bad pitches in play." Zobrist got hot at the right time last year in leading the Kansas City Royals to a World Series title. He's hoping to do the same for the Cubs.