OF Jorge Soler, who's been dealing with right side discomfort, took batting practice Saturday. He could play Sunday. Soler hasn't played in a game since Sept. 24.

RHP Kyle Hendricks likely won't pitch past the fifth inning Sunday to keep him fresh for the postseason. Hendricks is 12-2 with a 1.29 ERA in his last 18 outings (17 starts) since June 19. He is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts against the Reds this season.

RHP Jon Lester fell short in his pursuit of 20 victories Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts over 11 pitches. Lester (19-5) finished with 202 2/3 innings this season. "This will go down as one of the better, if not best years of my career," Lester said. "Hopefully, there's a couple more to come. Lots of personal satisfaction there. Now, we've got the real business to get down to."

CF Dexter Fowler singled in the seventh inning for career hit No. 1,000. Manager Joe Maddon listed Fowler's return in spring training among the key moments in the season. "Prior to getting him, we were thinking about how to get everybody at-bats," Maddon said. "When he came back (from injury) ... he didn't catch fire right away. Now all of a sudden he's found himself." Fowler is batting .333 with 13 runs scored in his last 18 games. The Cubs are 52-13 when Fowler scores at least one run and are 14-1 when he scores at least twice.