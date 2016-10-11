RHP Jake Arrieta blasted a three-run home run off Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner in the second inning Monday of the Cubs' eventual 6-5, 13-inning loss. The three-run homer was the first by a pitcher in postseason play since LHP Steve Carlton hit one off RHP Don Sutton in Game 3 of the 1978 National League Championship Series. Arrieta became the first pitcher ever to hit a home run off Bumgarner.

LHP Aroldis Chapman allowed a two-run triple to Giants 3B Conor Gillaspie during a three-run eighth inning in the Cubs' 6-5, 13-inning loss Monday night. The triple was the first Chapman ever allowed to a left-handed hitter. Chapman was pitching with a lead in the eighth inning for just the fourth time all season.

3B Kris Bryant hit a two-run, game-tying home run in the top of the ninth inning of the Cubs' eventual 6-5, 13-inning loss to the Giants. The game-tying homer was the first for a Cub in the ninth inning of a postseason game since RF Sammy Sosa bombed one against the Florida Marlins in Game 1 of the 2003 National League Championship Series. Bryant had three hits in the game.

RHP John Lackey will attempt to do something twice that no other active pitcher has done once when he faces the San Francisco Giants in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday night. Lackey is the only active pitcher to have eliminated the Giants from a postseason series, having pitched the Anaheim Angels to a win in decisive Game 7 of the 2002 World Series. Lackey will be making his 21st postseason start, which also leads all active major-leaguers. He has faced the Giants more times in the postseason (four, including three starts) than during the regular season (three, all starts), going a combined 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA.