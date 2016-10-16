LHP Rob Zastryzny was added to the Cubs 25-man roster Saturday after sitting out the NLDS. He was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 19 after going a combined 10-5 with a 4.31 ERA between Iowa and Double-A Tennessee. He was 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA in eight appearances with the Cubs.

RHP Aroldis Chapman has now appeared in five straight postseason games and got the victory Saturday despite giving up the lead in the eighth inning with a two-run single to Adrian Gonzalez. He had three saves in the NLDS.

2B Javier Baez stole home in the second inning Saturday, just the second player in Cubs history to do so in the postseason. Jimmy Slagle also had a steal in the seventh inning of Game 4 of the 1907 World Series. Baez went 2-for-4 and has hit in all five postseason games this season.

RHP Kyle Hendricks, owner of a big league-leading 2.13 ERA, stars for the Cubs in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Dodgers. On Saturday, he said he was fine after being struck on the forearm by a line drive by San Francisco's Angel Pagan last week in the NLDS. Hendricks makes his fourth all-time postseason start. He has made three regular season starts against the Dodgers, going 2-1 with a 3.15 ERA.

3B Kris Bryant was 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the first inning Saturday to extend his hitting streak to six games. He is the first Cubs player since Derek Lee (2007-08) to have a playoff streak hit six games. Bryant is now the Cubs all-time leader in extra base postseason hits with eight.

INF Tommy La Stella was left off the Cubs' NLCS roster as the team sought to add left-handed pitching against the Dodgers. He was 0-for-1 in one plate appearance last week against the San Francisco Giants in the NLDS.

LHP Jon Lester started for the Cubs but did not factor into the decision despite allowing just one run in six innings while retiring 12 of the last 13 batters he faced. He gave up just four hits, walking one and striking out three. Lester's last four postseason starts have all come in Game 1 of a series, tied with Don Gullett and Greg Maddux for the longest streak in big league history.

CF Dexter Fowler followed PH Miguel Montero's grand slam with a solo home run, marking the third time in Cubs history that they've had back-to-back home runs in a postseason game. Fowler also contributed defensively with two diving catches in center field that denied the Dodgers potential extra base hits.

PH Miguel Montero broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning with a pinch-hit grand slam in Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday. It was the first time in major league history that a pinch-hit grand slam provided the game-winning run in a postseason game. It was also just the third pinch-hit grand slam in postseason history. "As a kid you dream of these situations and that's what you live for," Montero said.