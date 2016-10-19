FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
October 20, 2016 / 4:35 AM / 10 months ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jake Arrieta (0-1) surrendered four runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five-plus innings. Arrieta pitched at Dodger Stadium for the first time since he hit Los Angeles on Aug. 30, 2015.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 1-for-3 and registered his first hit of the series. Rizzo is 1-for-11 overall. Cubs manager Joe Maddon shook up his lineup for Game 3, moving LF Ben Zobrist to the No. 3 spot and dropping Rizzo to No. 4.

2B Javier Baez went 0-for-4 and had his six-game postseason hitting streak end. Baez tied Moises Alou (2003) and Mickey Livingston (1945) for the longest streak in Cubs playoff history.

3B Kris Bryant was 2-for-4, earning half of Chicago's hits. Bryant is batting .333 in the series. The Cubs are hitting .161, with six hits in the past two games, and have set a club record for scoreless innings in the playoffs at 18. "We're not hitting the ball hard," manager Joe Maddon said. "They've pitched well. Obviously, I have no solid explanation. We've just got to keep working at it."

