RHP Carl Edwards Jr. left the game in the seventh inning Wednesday due to left hamstring tightness. His status for Thursday's game and the rest of the NL Championship Series is unknown.

LHP Mike Montgomery (1-0) struck out two and allowed two hits in two innings for the win in Game 4 against the Dodgers. Montgomery became the third reliever in the NLCS to record a win and a hit, joining the Mets' Nolan Ryan (1969) and the Orioles' Dick Hall (1970).

1B Anthony Rizzo homered and delivered his best offensive performance of the postseason. Rizzo, who entered the game batting .077 in the playoffs, struck out in his first two at-bats against Dodgers LHP Julio Urias before taking RHP Pedro Baez deep in the fifth. Rizzo finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs. "To even up the series, now we have a chance to take another one here (Thursday) and go home with a 3-2 lead," said Rizzo, who recorded his first RBIs of the postseason. "In a way, this is just one game. And we know that it's going to be a quick turnaround to be ready (Thursday), but this was definitely a big game for us."

C Willson Contreras went 1-for-5, but his biggest contributions came on defense. Contreras tagged out Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez in the second inning on a play that was reviewed but not overturned. Contreras also made a perfect throw to second base in the first to pick off Dodgers 3B Justin Turner to end the inning.

SS Addison Russell broke out of his playoff slump in a big way Wednesday. Russell homered and went 3-for-5 with two RBIs to end an 0-for-9 run in the National League Championship Series. Russell hit a two-run shot to right-center off Dodgers LHP Julio Urias to cap a four-run, fourth inning. "I've been struggling this postseason a little bit but didn't panic," Russell said. "My confidence was still there. I feel like I've been seeing the ball well, taking some pretty good swings."

RHP John Lackey went four-plus innings, allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and three walks Wednesday in the Cubs' 3-0 win over the Dodgers. Lackey, who did not factor into the decision, also hit a batter. "It was a big one for our offense. Everything is about team goals right now," said Lackey, who threw 72 pitches (41 strikes).

CF Dexter Fowler was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in the Cubs' Game 4 win in the NLCS. Fowler said the Cubs were long overdue to generate their struggling offense before scoring 10 runs against the Dodgers. "You knew it was going to happen. It was just a matter of about when," Fowler said.

RF Jason Heyward returned to the lineup despite the Dodgers starting a left-handed pitcher. Heyward, who didn't play in Game 3, played a key role in the Game 4 win. Heyward went 0-for-5 at the plate with an RBI. On defense, he threw out Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez in a close play at the plate that was reviewed and allowed to stand.