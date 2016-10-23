1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a home run in the fifth inning of Clayton Kershaw. He was the first left-handed hitter to homer off Kershaw in 166 batters faced. Rizzo, who opened the postseason going 1-for-23 at the plate, had a hit in four straight games and batted .471 with two doubles, two homers and five RBIs.

2B Javier Baez shared co-Most Valuable Player honors with LHP Jon Lester, batting .318 with four doubles, five RBIs and two stolen bases.

C Willson Contreras hit his first postseason home run, a solo shot in the fourth inning. He had a hit in all four of his starts in the postseason, batting .357 in the games with a home run and two RBIs.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-1 postseason) allowed a leadoff base hit and then little else as he dominated the Dodgers -- recording 18 straight outs until Josh Reddick's one-out single in the eighth. He struck out six and walked none and departed in favor of closer Aroldis Chapman, who took it from there. "There was a lot of talk, obviously, about the guy on the other side there -- Kershaw," Hendricks said. "Best in the game, lived up to it in Game 2. But my focus was the same as always, make good pitches, simplify as much as I can and keep my team in the game."

OF/C Kyle Schwarber was activated from the 60-day disabled list prior to Saturday's game and assigned to the Arizona Fall League. The surprise activation of Schwarber, out nearly the entire regular season following surgery to repair medial collateral and lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee, could set him up for a World Series roster spot as an extra left-handed bat next week.

LHP Jon Lester was named co-Most Valuable Player with 2B Javier Baez after starting two games and going 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA.