1B Anthony Rizzo was 7-for-14 with two homers, three runs and five RBIs in the final three games of the NLCS against the Dodgers, breaking out after starting 2-for-28. He homered against RHP Pedro Baez in Game 4 and against LHP Clayton Kershaw in Game 6. Cleveland's rotation includes no left-handers, although LHP Andrew Miller has been used early and often in the postseason. "'Riz' is swinging the bat well, and when Anthony's swinging the bat well, he hits righties and lefties," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "What's going on right now is he's not missing his pitch and he's making the pitcher throw the ball over the plate. He's not expanding the strike zone." Rizzo hit .305 with 34 homers against righties in the regular season and .261 with eight homers against lefties.

C/OF/DH Kyle Schwarber (knee) played his second game in the Arizona Fall League on Monday, and he could join the Cubs' World Series roster.

LHP Jon Lester will make his fourth start of the postseason when he opposes Cleveland RHP Corey Kluber on Tuesday. Lester is 2-0 with three quality starts, a 0.86 ERA and an 0.76 WHIP in 21 innings in the playoffs this year. It will be Lester's third Game 1 start in this postseason. He threw eight shutout innings in a 1-0 victory over San Francisco in the first game of the NLDS and gave up one run in six innings while getting a no-decision in an 8-4 victory over the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS. He gave up one run in seven innings in an 8-4 victory in Game 5 of the NLCS.