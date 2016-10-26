RHP Jake Arrieta, who will start Game 2 Wednesday, has one career start at Progressive Field. In a 14-8 win on Aug. 10, 2010, while pitching for Baltimore, he pitched six innings and gave up six hits and five runs. Arrieta has started five postseason games for the Cubs the last two years. "The biggest takeaway for me over the past couple of years (in the postseason) as a pitcher is I want to get our defense in the dugout as fast as possible. So trying to work quickly, not allow my defense to sit back on their heels," Arrieta said.

C/OF Kyle Schwarber, who had surgery on April 7 to repair torn ligaments in his left knee and missed most of the season, was in the lineup for Game 1 of the World Series, batting fifth as the designated hitter. "I'll probably cry at some point today. It was a long road back," said Schwarber, who went 1-for-3, with a double, a walk and two strikeouts. Manager Joe Maddon said Schwarber will be in the lineup again in Game 2 as the DH. "He has not been cleared to play defense yet," Maddon said.

LHP Jon Lester pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits, with seven strikeouts and three walks. One of the runs scored on a 45-foot infield single and the other on a bases-loaded hit batter. "He wasn't at the top of his game, but he gave us a chance to win," manager Joe Maddon said.

OF Ben Zobrist had three of the Cubs' seven hits. It's Zobrist's second career three-hit World Series game. The other came in last year's World Series, also in Game 1, when Zobrist was playing for Kansas City. Zobrist is only the second player in history to have three hits in the opening game of back-to-back World Series. The other was Babe Ruth, in 1927 and 1928.