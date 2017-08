RHP Kyle Hendricks will start Game 3 of the World Series on Friday at Wrigley Field. He was 9-2 with a 1.32 ERA in 15 home games this season, including 14 starts, and he is 2-0 in three playoff starts as the Cubs seek their first World Series title since 1908.

DH Kyle Schwarber wasn't cleared to play the field due to surgically repaired left knee. He will be on the bench for World Series Game 3.