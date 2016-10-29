RHP Carl Edwards Jr. took the loss in his first appearance in three World Series games after working 1 2/3 innings and giving up the lone run and two hits in the seventh inning. He struck out one and walked one.

RHP Kyle Hendricks had no decision in a 4 1/3-inning outing on Friday in Game 3 of the World Series, giving up six hits, walking two and striking out six. He got into a jam in the fifth inning as Tyler Naquin led off with a single to left -- the third inning the Indians put a leadoff runner on. Carlos Santana reached on a one-out walk as Hendricks topped out at 85 pitches.

DH/C/OF Kyle Schwarber went 3-for-7 (.429) with a double, two walks and two RBIs as the DH in the first two World Series games but is limited to pinch-hitting duties in Chicago. He was 0-for-1 with a popup in an eighth-inning pinch-hit role. While medically OK to bat and run bases, doctors would not clear Schwarber to play in the field. He had knee surgeries after an outfield collision in early April and was idle until this week.

RHP John Lackey (0-0, 5.63 ERA) will make his 23rd career postseason start on Saturday, the most among active big league pitchers. He's 8-5 with a 3.26 ERA in 26 postseason appearances. He was 11-8 with a 3.35 ERA in 29 regular-season starts in 2016. Lackey has never faced the Indians in the postseason but is 8-9 in 20 career regula- season starts against Cleveland.

RF Jason Heyward was once again out of the starting lineup on Friday but has not been banished from starting even with a .067 (2-for-30) batting average in 11 postseason games. It doesn't mean that Jason's not going to start at any point," Cubs manger Joe Maddon said before the game. "It's just for tonight. I wanted to get Jorge (Soler) back out there. I thought it was a good matchup." Heyward entered Game 3 in the latter innings as a pinch runner and went 0-for-1 at the plate.