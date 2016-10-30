1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 in Game 4. He was just the third player in World Series history to start a game at first base and record a single, double, walk, RBI and a stolen base. Rizzo joined Hall of Famer Hank Greenberg of the Detroit Tigers (1934) and Kansas City's Eric Hosmer (2015) with that distinction.

RHP Justin Grimm claimed a share of history with his relief appearance in Game 3. Entering the game in the fifth inning with bases loaded and one out, Grimm got an inning-ending double play which was the first by the Cubs in that scenario since Game 4 of the 1935 World Series against the Tigers. Grimm had 46 opportunities for double plays during the regular season but didn't record a single grounder into a double play.

RHP John Lackey, Saturday's starter for the Cubs, has made 23 postseason starts, the most among active big league pitchers.

RHP John Lackey allowed three runs on four hits while striking out five and walking one in a losing effort. "The last two innings (Lackey) ended up pitching his best ball," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "He was putting the ball on the ground, there was better sink on it. He found his groove." Lackey had a no-decision in his previous outing, a 10-2 victory over the Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. He was lifted after walking the first two batters in the fifth inning and the Cubs ahead 4-0. Lackey was 11-8 with a 3.35 ERA during the regular season.

LHP Jon Lester (2-1, 1.69 ERA postseason) makes his fifth postseason start of 2016 in Sunday's Game 5. He took the loss in last Tuesday's Game 1 at Cleveland, allowing three runs a 5 2/3 innings in the Cubs' 6-0 loss. Lester was 19-5 with a 2.44 ERA in 32 regular-season starts has a career 7-1 record in 15 regular season meetings with the Indians. "To have a guy that's been-there-done-that kind of guy -- been a World Series champion -- he knows what the feeling's like," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. "He knows what it takes."

CF Dexter Fowler homered in the bottom of the eighth inning, the first at home by a Cubs' player since Chuck Klein in Game 5 of the 1935 World Series. He's just the second Cubs' player in history with a double and a home run in a World Series, joining Kiki Cuyler in Game 3 of the 1932 series against the Yankees.

RF Jason Heyward returned to the Cubs lineup Saturday for Game 4 against the Indians despite a .065 postseason batting average